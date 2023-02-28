February 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Nehru Avenue closed due to president’s investiture ceremony

By Staff Reporter083
parliament

Police on Tuesday announced the closure of Nehru Avenue in Nicosia due to the investiture ceremony of new president-elect, Nikos Christodoulides.

Nehru Avenue, in front of the Parliament building will be closed to traffic starting at 10am until the completion of the ceremony, which is expected to begin at 11.30am.

Police report no particular problems on any other parts of the road network Tuesday morning.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Today’s Weather: Unseasonably warm and clear

Staff Reporter

Health ministry issues urgent call for blood donation

Iole Damaskinos

Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation exhibition ReThinks CRAFSTMANSHIP

Eleni Philippou

High dust warning issued by labour department

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Daily News Briefing

Paul Lambis

Man and child seriously injured in quad bike accident

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign