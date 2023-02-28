New BMW 7 Series heralds fresh era for luxury segment

A premium driving experience and unsurpassed comfort characterise the new BMW 7 Series – positioned at the top of the model range of the world’s most successful luxury vehicle manufacturer.
In the new BMW 7 Series, a distinctive driving experience meets authentic elegance, and a unique system of interaction, information and entertainment, designed to meet the needs of the modern driver who views personal mobility as a way of experiencing unique moments – both in everyday life and on journeys.
The seventh generation of the model, 45 years after its debut, brings the most technologically advanced and innovative luxury-class vehicle to the fore, capturing the imagination with an overall design consistency unlike any other model in its class. The new BMW 7 Series now offers a choice of internal combustion engines, plug-in hybrid systems and pure electric drive for the first time.
As a symbol of BMW’s innovation and power, the 7 Series redefines luxury by focusing on the individual, their behaviour, needs and emotions. In terms of elegance and exclusive premium quality, the company’s flagship vehicle comes with innovations that directly enhance the driving experience.
With increased comfort levels, rear-seat passengers can experience a unique experience in the field of four-wheel entertainment by enjoying the BMW Theatre Screen. This is a panoramic screen that extends from the roof downwards and transforms the second row of seats into an exclusive private cinema.
Driving pleasure and comfort over long distances is found in the new BMW 7 Series in spades, thanks to recent innovations in the field of digitalisation. The new BMW 7 Series offers the new BMW iDrive multisensory vehicle experience with the latest generation of BMW Operating System 8, the fully digital BMW Curved Display, the innovative BMW Interaction Bar and the enhanced capabilities of the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant.
Furthermore, with the addition of My Models, the latest version of the BMW Head Up Display and the Augmented View function, available for the first time on the information display behind the steering wheel, the dialogue between driver and vehicle is taken to another level.
The new BMW 7 Series are available at the Pilakoutas Group showrooms.