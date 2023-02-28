February 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

People smuggler jailed for 18 months

By Andria Kades00
migrants
File photo

A 40-year-old man found guilty of people smuggling migrants to Cyprus was sentenced to a year-and-a-half in jail by the Larnaca criminal court on Tuesday.

The decision was made six months after his arrest on September 1 last year when 49 migrants arrived in Famagusta on a boat.

Investigations revealed he was handling the boat. He was found guilty of offering assistance to prohibited migrants to enter the Republic.

Related Posts

Doctor publishes further photo, accuses hospitals of negligence

Gina Agapiou

Bird trapping with nets falls by almost a half

Andria Kades

New president sworn in, pledges to make people’s lives better (update 2)

Jonathan Shkurko

Who’s who in the new cabinet

Gina Agapiou

Wizz Air announces new route to Abu Dhabi

Marko Ljubicic

EAC fined €8,000 for health and safety breaches

Marko Ljubicic
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign