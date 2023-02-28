February 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EuropeWorld

Shooter critically injures one, himself near German primary school – police

By Reuters News Service033
Breaking News

A shooter critically injured one person near a German primary school in the north-western town of Bramsche on Tuesday before critically injuring himself with the weapon, a police spokesperson in the city of Osnabrueck said.

Both the shooter and the victim were brought to hospital by helicopter and are receiving medical treatment, the spokesperson said, adding that witnesses to the incident were being interviewed and there was no longer any danger to the public.

The shooting occurred near the Martinusschule primary school, but was unrelated to the school, a police spokesperson in Bramsche said.

Witnesses informed the police at around 7.30 a.m. (0630 GMT), mass-circulation daily Bild reported.

Related Posts

Russia’s St Petersburg suspends, then restarts flights due to ‘unknown object’

Reuters News Service

Sunak in Belfast to start selling his new Brexit deal

Reuters News Service

ECB has started to win inflation fight

Reuters News Service

Russia fights to encircle Ukraine’s defenders in Bakhmut

Reuters News Service

Russia’s Medvedev says arms supplies to Kyiv threaten global nuclear catastrophe

Reuters News Service

Moscow accuses US of preparing a ‘toxic chemicals’ provocation in Ukraine

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign