Economy, migration, green energy: new ministers present priorities

Maintenance of a stable economy is of paramount importance for the new government, as is reducing the cost of energy and tackling “the Achilles heel” which is the Green Line and its impact on the migration crisis, new and outgoing ministers said on Thursday during the handover ceremony.

After the new cabinet was sworn in, each minister went to the respective ministry to officially take over their new post.

Outgoing Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides said he was glad because his parting gift as he left the post was the results of the public finances revealing a €609 million surplus and 2.3 per cent GDP.

“This was a result that nobody had predicted. Not us, not the EU, not the ratings agencies, not the IMF.

“I am sure that based on these results we will have an upgrade from Moody’s very soon.”

Taking over the reins, new Finance Minister Makis Keravnos who served in the post in the past, said “I must admit when I bid goodbye to you previously, I never expected I would be back.”

Keravnos stressed he would continue a policy which aimed at strengthening competitiveness and production that would create new employment opportunities.

Meanwhile, the new Energy Minister Giorgos Papanastasiou said reducing energy prices was a top priority for the government so as to help industry and the economy move forward. “Without cheap energy you cannot have a good and stable economy.”

He stressed he would lead the country towards green energy though conceded there would have to be a transition period, where the natural gas “will be from the region”. The post’s outgoing minister Natasa Pilides said there was around €590m ensured for the 2021 – 2027 period, for projects and public funds, giving the new minister the tools to make a difference.

Giving his departing speech as Interior Minister, Nicos Nouris said this is “the most demanding ministry of the entire government” as it concerns a slew of responsibilities including local authority reform, the migration crisis, housing and managing Turkish Cypriot property.

He stressed he fully supports Christodoulides’ thoughts to create a new deputy ministry for migration, as it can help streamline operations, as it is currently the “Achilles heel” of the Green Line.

Taking over as the new appointee, Constantinos Ioannou, who formerly served as health minister, said “the interior ministry has been described as a super ministry and not without reason.”

“I will do everything humanly possible to meet the demands of society,” Ioannou added, stressing he would begin holding meetings with all stakeholders with the aim of problem solving.

Meanwhile, the cost of living allowance (CoLA) is set to feature heavily for the new Labour Minister Yiannis Panayiotou who said establishing “labour peace” was a top priority for him.

The new Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos began his day expressing his sorrow over the train crash in Greece, and handling the crisis centre that was searching for Cypriot students.

Nonetheless, when he took over from outgoing Ioannis Kassoulides, he stressed resolving the Cyprus problem was a matter of survival and talks of “negotiation fatigue” were something “we simply do not have the luxury for”.

“The reunification of our country is urgent and we stress that our side will never consent to approaches outside the UN framework. We reject the two-state and similar dichotomous ideas without any hesitation.”

Kassoulides remarked he was delighted Kombos would be taking over as he was “a distinguished scientist and academic”. He added the past year was challenging following the invasion of Ukraine, stressing the ministry worked hard to ensure there were no doubts of Cyprus’ western orientation over the matter.

Newly appointed Health Minister Popi Kanari stressed she would do everything in her power to hold Cyprus’ health standards high, despite whatever financial challenges the country was facing.