March 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man wanted for stolen credit card

By Staff Reporter00
pic of guy suspected of stealing credit card (source police)

The police have published a picture of a suspect believed to have stolen a credit card which was then used, with money taken from the account.

The incident allegedly took place on February 16 in Nicosia.

Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the authorities at either the public assistance line at 1460 or to communicate with Nicosia police directly at 22 802369.

Avatar photo

