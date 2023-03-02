Daily News Briefing

March 2, 2023

In today’s episode, two Cypriot nationals were on board one of the two trains that collided in Larissa, northern Greece on Tuesday night, and are still missing.

Local media named then as Kypros Papaioannou and Anastasia Adamidou. The crash has killed at least 38 people and injured dozens of others.

Elsewhere, President Nikos Christodoulides called on his new ministers to raise the bar high and keep their tone low, as his new cabinet was sworn in on Wednesday.

In his speech, Christodoulides pledged his government would be one “for all Cypriots” and would be ruled by transparency, respect and hard work.

Meanwhile, the first ever crossover organ transplant involving Cyprus and Israel took place on Wednesday after two kidneys were exchanged at the old Larnaca airport in the morning.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

