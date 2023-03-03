March 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Food and DrinkLife & Style

Guest recipes with Farah Shammas

By CM Guest Columnist02
guest1

Get dinner on the table in minutes

 

Vegan Paella

 

3 cups of long grain basmati

1 tablespoon of vegan butter

1 red onion, chopped

2 cloves of garlic, chopped

900ml of vegetable stock water

1 teaspoon of saffron

2 cups of frozen peas

1 cup of chopped carrots

1 cup of chopped zucchini

6 button mushrooms, cut in quarters

Pinch of Himalayan salt and ground black pepper

 

Heat vegan butter on medium heat

Add onion and garlic and cook for two minutes until golden.

Add rice

Stir for two minutes

Add vegetable stock water

Keep stirring until water is absorbed into the rice and ingredients.

In another pot, boil plain water and add vegetables.

Bring to boil and cover for 8 minutes.

Mix all together.

Add saffron strands.

Simmer for a further 2-3 minutes.

Ready to serve!

 

 

 

guest2Filipino Bilo-Bilo Tapioca Pudding

 

2 cans of coconut milk

1/2 cup of agave syrup

1/2 teaspoon of Himalayan salt

2 cups of rice flour

1 cup of precooked tapioca pearls

2 cups of sweet potato cubes

1 cup of ripe bananas

4 cups of boiled water

 

Mix some water (approx 1 cup) and the rice flour to become a thick mixture and make small balls. Set aside.

Mix together water (4 cups), agave syrup, coconut milk and bring to boil.

Add sweet potatoes and salt.

When cooked (approx 15 minutes) add rice flour balls.

Cook for a further 15 minutes.

Add tapioca pearls.

Simmer for 10 minutes.

Turn off the heat and add sliced bananas.

You can enjoy this warm or cold.

 

 

Greener than Green Juice

For two large glasses

5 kiwis

3 green apples

2 inch chunk of ginger

2 cucumbers

4 small pears

1 fennel

Bunch of spinach

1/2 bunch of celery

Juice all together and blend with one ripe avocado

