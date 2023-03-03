March 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprusCyprus Business NewsTourism

Cyprus Airways partners with firm to offer lower fares

By Kyriacos Nicolaou01
File Photo

Cyprus Airways this week announced the launch of a strategic partnership with software solutions firm Atarev, in order to facilitate the Cypriot airline’s objective of offering the lowest available fares to its customers.

According to an announcement, the partnership will include strategic consulting and the implementation of Atarev’s Lowest Fare Analyzer system, something which is expected to result in significant benefits to the airline, including in terms of increasing its revenue.

In addition, the airline explained that the Lowest Fare Analyzer will identify the lowest fare available in the market and allow Cyprus Airways to define its rules and strategies.

Moreover, this will help achieve maximum incremental revenue based on price positioning relative to key competitors, while also enabling the company to react quickly in order to ensure the best price proposition for Cyprus Airways passengers.

“We are excited to partner with Cyprus Airways and bring the benefits of Atarev’s Lowest Fare Analyzer and consulting capabilities to Cyprus’ flagship carrier,” CEO, Founder and Head of Design at Atarev Software Solutions Naz Erer said.

“The introduction of Atarev’s Lowest Fare Analyzer was an easy decision and we are excited to start reaping the benefits of this state-of-the-art revenue management tool and the benefits it will bring to Cyprus Airways customers,” Cyprus Airways CEO Paul Sies said.

“The Lowest Fare Analyzer allows us to compete in real-time against our competitors on our core routes and complements our existing portfolio of revenue management tools that are courtesy of us 24/7,” Sies concluded.

Related Posts

Funds Association wants to bridge academia with the labour market

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Australia’s DIY pension funds lose millions on crypto bets, investors not sweating it

Reuters News Service

New funding calls for research in enterprises from the RIF

Panis Pieri

Turkish auto sales jump 63.4 per cent in February

Reuters News Service

Unemployment rate nearly 7 per cent, Cystat figures show

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign