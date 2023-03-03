Daily News Briefing

March 3, 2023

In today’s episode, the body of one of the missing Cypriots aboard a train that crashed in Tempi, Greece was identified late on Thursday night.

The 23-year-old student, Kyprianos Papaioannou from Avgorou, was identified among the dozens of victims of the deadly collision two days ago using DNA testing.

Another Cypriot, 24-year-old dentistry student Anastasia Adamidou from Paphos, remains missing.

Elsewhere, in an extraordinary plenary session convened yesterday, the House passed a law extending by another two months a reduction on fuel tax – a matter that should have been addressed before the government switchover.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate reached close to 7 per cent for the last quarter of 2022, figures published by the Cyprus Statistical Service showed, while unemployment among young people stood close to 20 per cent

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

