March 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
ChinaRussiaUkraineWorld

EU official warns of sanctions if China crosses ‘red line’ and arms Russia

By Reuters News Service00
ambulance staff move wounded ukrainian solider to kramatorsk
A view through the front window as a wounded Ukrainian service member is transported in an ambulance from a field hospital near the frontline of Bakhmut to a specialist trauma hospital in the city of Kramatorsk, during Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, March 3

 It would be an absolute “red line” if China provided weapons to Russia, a senior European Union official said on Friday, adding that the EU would respond with sanctions.

The comments echo remarks by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday warning Beijing against providing such aid to Moscow as it continues to fight in Ukraine.

“Don’t deliver any weapons to the aggressor Russia,” Scholz said in a speech to the German parliament ahead of his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington later on Friday.

Scholz and Biden are expected to discuss the ongoing conflict as well as China when they meet at the White House.

China has denied any intention to arm Russia.

Related Posts

Families of Greece train crash victims grieve as protests grow

Reuters News Service

Hungary set to move Israel embassy to Jerusalem

Reuters News Service

Turkish opposition to announce election candidate amid signs of discord

Reuters News Service

Russian mercenary boss says Bakhmut practically surrounded

Reuters News Service

Federal Reserve Governor Waller’s zoom video conference ‘hijacked by porn’

Reuters News Service

Battle for Bakhmut rages ’round the clock’; US readies $400 mln new arms aid for Ukraine

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign