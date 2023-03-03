March 3, 2023

Two arrested for drug driving in Paphos

Paphos police found illegal drugs in the possession of a 22-year-old driver who tested positive in a narcotest, they announced on Friday.

The man was stopped during a traffic check on Thursday afternoon, Paphos CID deputy chief Michalis Ioannou told the Cyprus News Agency.

Officers found an unspecified quantity of drugs inside his car, while he also tested positive to a narcotest. An additional sample was taken from the driver and was sent to the state laboratory for examination.

In another incident on Thursday night, officers stopped a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old man who also tested positive to a narcotest.

