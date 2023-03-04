Last-gasp Arsenal fight back for dramatic win

Arsenal survived a massive scare in their pursuit of the Premier League title as they came back from two goals down to beat Bournemouth 3-2 with a last-gasp winner from Reiss Nelson, in a rip-roaring contest in north London on Saturday.
Relegation-threatened Bournemouth scored the second-quickest Premier League goal of all time after nine seconds of play through Philip Billing, and despite Arsenal’s domination, Marcos Senesi made it 2-0 for the visitors before the hour.
But then began an Arsenal comeback that could prove a pivotal moment in the title race.
Thomas Partey prodded a shot past Bournemouth keeper Neto just past the hour mark, and eight minutes later substitute Ben White’s volley crossed the line despite Neto’s desperate dive.
With the Emirates Stadium crowd roaring their side on it appeared Bournemouth had held on for a precious point in their fight against relegation, but substitute Nelson’s sensational strike eight minutes into stoppage time sealed a remarkable win to leave the Gunners five points ahead of Man City at the top of the table.
Chelsea overcome Leeds 1-0 to ease pressure on Potter
Elsewhere, a leaping header from France defender Wesley Forfana earned Chelsea a rare goal and Premier League win against struggling Leeds, easing pressure on coach Graham Potter.
Chelsea were dominant in the first half and on-loan Portuguese Joao Felix rattled the bar but it was not until the 53rd minute that Fofana put away Ben Chilwell’s corner.
Fans greeted the goal – only the second scored at home in 2023 – with surprise and relief.
It was the first win since January 15 for Potter’s side who were forced to defend in numbers in the second half as Leeds, who have earned only six points away from home this season, sought an equaliser.
The narrow and not entirely convincing win leaves Chelsea in 10th place but is a boost before their second leg last-16 Champions League game with Dortmund at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, when they need to score twice to overcome a 1-0 deficit.
Traore on target as Wolves stun wasteful Spurs
Adama Traore was on target as a spirited Wolves stunned a wasteful Tottenham 1-0 in an entertaining game of two completely contrasting halves at Molineux..
Raul Jiminez, brought on as a replacement for the injured Diego Costa, sent a powerful strike at Fraser Forster in the 82nd minute that the Spurs keeper could only parry into the path of Traore, who made no mistake with his finish.
The win moved Wolves up two places to 13th in the table, while Spurs stay fourth, four points behind third-placed Manchester United, who travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool today.
Breezy Brighton in one-sided win over listless Hammers
Brighton & Hove Albion beat a listless West Ham United 4-0 at home in the Premier League on Saturday in a one-sided performance to enhance their chances of qualifying for European competition next season.
Alexis Mac Allister, Joel Veltman, Kaoru Mitoma and Danny Welbeck were the scorers as Brighton dominated from start to finish.
Andersen own goal hands Villa win over 10-man Palace
A Joachim Andersen own goal proved the difference as Aston Villa secured a 1-0 home win over Crystal Palace in a dire Premier League clash on Saturday, after the visitors’ midfielder Cheick Doucoure was sent off.
The result leaves Villa in 11th place on 34 points from 25 games, while Palace are 12th, with Patrick Vieira’s side yet to taste a league victory in 2023 – the longest current winless run in the league.