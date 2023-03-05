Beardyman: King of Sound coming to Limassol

Cyprus to welcome one of the world’s best beatboxers and multi-instrumentalists says ELENI PHILIPPOU
Beatbox, live looping and unique vocal music creations always get this artist’s crowds on their feet. Credited by the BBC as being the “King of Sound, Ruler of Beats”, festival-favourite Beardyman has performed across the world including at Glastonbury, Coachella, Bestival, Reading, TedX, Fuji Rocks Japan, Royal Albert Hall London and Sydney Opera House. This March, the British multi-vocalist and musician is coming to Cyprus for a one-night-only show.
Beardyman, or Darren Alexander Foreman, was given his stage name for the simple reason that a name was quickly needed for a flyer for a show, and he had a beard at the time. He went on to become the UK Beatbox Champion in 2006 and retained his title in 2007, making him the first beatboxer in UK history to win two championships in a row.
Brought to the island by Cloud10 Music Agency, it is a Limassol music venue that will host the artist. On Friday, March 17, Beardyman will take the stage of Kiklos Mousiki to perform a special show, unmatched by Cyprus’ entertainment scene. Performing in his signature style, Beardyman’s genres reach from improvised beatbox and hip-hop to dubstep, EDM, comedy and techno music. All fused together in his style which has taken him all over the globe.
His musical comedy has featured on some of the world’s most well-known TV shows including Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres and Conan O’Brien while he has supported and collaborated with huge names in the music industry. They include Fatboy Slim, Groove Armada, Blondie, Herbie Hancock, Beastie Boys, Underworld, Harry Mack, Tim Minchin, Jack Black, Chase & Status and many more, all of who have described him as a musical genius.
Now, it is Cyprus’ turn to get to know Beardyman and experience an exceptional performance of fusion music like no other the island has known. The entertainment on March 17 will begin with local DJ sets (Strawberry Jam and DDC Official) who will both open and close the event.
Beatboxer, live looper, multi-instrumentalist and musical comedian, Beardyman live. March 17. Kiklos Mousiki Music Venue, Limassol. Doors open at 9pm. €20 presale, €25 at the door. www.soldoutticketbox.com. Information and reservations: 99-498642. Facebook event: Beardyman (UK) Live in Cyprus