March 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Α jazz night at Rialto Theatre

By Eleni Philippou00
A music evening coming to Rialto Theatre’s stage is dedicated to the art of jazz. Local and invited musicians will gather at the Limassol theatre to present a night of soulful music and sweet saxophone and guitar tunes. Taking place on March 14, the Jazz Night at Rialto will be based on jazz music by well-known musicians and representatives of the kind, on the world stage.

Cypriot double-bass player Irenaeos Koullouras will present his latest Piano Trio, with Christos Yerolatsitis on piano, and Stelios Xydias on drums, as the basis of things. The invited guests of the evening will be saxophone player Gilad Atzmon and guitarist Amos Hoffman, two musicians who are considered to be top soloists on the music scene.

If that was not enough, more music guests will join the performance. Vocalists Tali Atzmon and Ioanna Troullidou will add to the evening’s repertoire and jazz mood with their performance, drawing a full circle and adding voice to the performance.

 

Jazz Night

Gilad Atzmon and Amos Hoffman with the Irenaeos Koullouras Trio and guests. March 14. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €12. www.rialto.com.cy

