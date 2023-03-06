March 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire in furniture factory in northern Nicosia under control (Updated)

By Jonathan Shkurko0222
ÐõñêáãéÜ óôçí âéïìç÷áíéêÞ ðåñéï÷Þ ôçò êáôå÷üìåíçò Ëåõêùóßáò
Smoke from the fire in northern Nicosia

A large fire that broke out on Monday morning in a furniture manufacturing company in the industrial area of northern Nicosia has been largely brought under control, authorities in the north confirmed.

The fire turned out to be very difficult to control due to the presence of strong winds in the morning.

According to several Turkish Cypriot media outlets, teams from the north’s civil defence and from the municipality are still battling the blaze, although the situation has largely improved.

Two workers employed at the company were also taken to hospital, but their conditios have not yet been made public.

Turkish Cypriot authorities will investigate what could have caused the fire.

Black thick smoke could be seen billowing from the plant throughout the morning. Several explosions were also heard.

Earlier in the day, fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis said on Twitter that firefighters in the Republic were also on high alert.

“The fire in the occupied area has been confirmed,” he said. “The fire service remains on alert.

Kettis also said that smoke was visible throughout Nicosia and that a fire truck was dispatched close to the area.

 

 

Related Posts

Christodoulides urges active EU role in talks

Nick Theodoulou

All efforts on improving Gesy says health minister

Andria Kades

Finance minister denies calling Gesy a funding black hole

Nikolaos Prakas

Top UN official to visit Cyprus

Nikolaos Prakas

Hoteliers relieved over employment of third country nationals

Jonathan Shkurko

Remand for suspected bike thieves

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign