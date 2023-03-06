Runs galore at Ypsonas

By Richard Boxall

Teams from groups B and C of the 2023 CCA BAOFinancial T10 Cup enjoyed a run feast at Ypsonas cricket ground on Sunday. Batters have realised that in such a short game they need to go hard for runs right from the start of the innings.

So it was that Kulwinder Singh, with help from extras, took 26 off the first over bowled by Limassol Zalmi, on his way to 30 off 11 balls. The onslaught was continued by Neeraj Tiwari (24 off 16 balls, including three sixes from consecutive balls) and Zeeshan Mehmood (40 from 16).

From a score of 127-2 at the end of the 8th over, Zalmi did well to restrict the final total to 145-6, but it was still a formidable target. Zalmi made a spirited effort in reply, with Jawad Shah making 28 from 13 balls, Noman Zeb 26 from 12 and Salman Khan an unbeaten 33 from 16, but the task was too great and they finished on 122-5, losing by 23 runs.

The early batting was even more striking in the next game as Moufflons’ Zeeshan Sarwar hit two sixes in the first over against Bazigar, and continued to attack with effortless boundaries in a first wicket partnership with Muhammad Husain which brought up the 50 in the first 3 overs and reached a century stand by the end of the sixth.

Muhammad fell for 20 from 12 balls, but Zeeshan continued to the first ball of the ninth over when he was bowled by Naveed Ahmed for 80, scored off just 33 balls, with 9 sixes and 4 fours. Gurdeep Sharma kept up the assault with 28 not out from 9 balls, including 3 sixes and 2 fours in the final over, bringing Moufflons to a remarkable 10-over score of 161-3.

Faced with such a target, the Bazigar batters could only go out and enjoy themselves, which they did with the help of some slack Moufflons fielding. Sulaiman Khan made 33 before retiring hurt, and Sadiq Muhammad batted through for 30 not out, as the side totalled 96-2, losing by 65 runs.

Bazigar were immediately in action again against Kings XI Punjab, and this time struggled to 79-7 in their 10 overs, with only Babar Ayub (22) and a recovered Sulaiman Khan (24 not out) making significant contributions. For the Punjabi team Sukhjinder Singh took three wickets for 4 runs in his two overs.

Kings XI knocked off the runs comfortably in 8 overs for the loss of just two wickets, led by Ravi Gill’s 38 not out, to complete a disappointing day for Bazigar.

A busy week of cricket coming up will see a visiting British army REME team playing four games against Cyprus clubs and national team, as well as four more T10 Cup matches next weekend.