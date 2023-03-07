March 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Alphamega, Unilever, Petrolina launch ‘Fuelled by Love’ drive

By Press Release049
At a press conference held at the University of Nicosia on March 1, Unilever Tseriotis Cyprus, Alphamega Hypermarkets and Petrolina announced their new ‘Fuelled by Love’ initiative to members of the press, business partners and colleagues.

The drive for which the tripartite alliance was formed is to actively support the public with free fuel.

At the press conference, the partners elaborated on how the initiative will work. Alphamega Family Card holders who purchase Unilever products from the chain’s stores within specific dates, will be entered automatically in a prize draw to claim one of 320 vouchers, each worth €100. The vouchers can then be exchanged for fuel at any of the island’s Petrolina, Agip, and Eni petrol stations.

The initiative will be rolled out in four phases, with the first phase running March 2-15, 2023. According to Eleni Tataridou, Head of Unilever Tseriotis Cyprus Shopper Marketing, the second, third and fourth phases will run in July, September and November respectively. Throughout the year, 320 vouchers, with a total worth of €32,000 will be distributed to lucky winners, to provide ongoing support to consumers.

In her own statement, Alphamega Chief Communications and CSR Officer Natasa Constantinidou expressed satisfaction for the new collaboration, reiterating the hypermarket chain’s ongoing commitment to support local society.

In turn, Petrolina (Holdings) Public Ltd. Executive Director Georgia Lefkariti pointed out Petrolina’s immediate positive response when invited to join the initiative, stressing that “the idea of support and collective progress has always been at the core of our vision, which focuses on addressing the present-day needs of Cypriot society”.

