Daily News Briefing

In today’s episode, the funerals for the two Cypriots who died in the fatal train crash in Greece last week, were held on Monday. In other news, Health Minister Popi Kanari said the government aims to improve OKYPY hospitals. She stressed efforts should be focused on improving GESY. Meanwhile, Finance Minister Makis Keravnos’ office on Monday denied a report that claimed he said the national health scheme was a black hole of funds. And, a 26-year-old of Cypriot origin was arrested in Athens after trying to remove pieces of stone and marble from the Acropolis as souvenirs.

