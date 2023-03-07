March 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man arrested for driving twice the speed limit

By Staff Reporter00
police drugs paphos chase
File photo

Police on Monday arrested a 25-year-old man for driving twice the speed limit.

According to the police, while carrying out checks on the Larnaca – Kofinou highway on Monday evening, traffic police intercepted a driver travelling at 198 km/h instead of the permitted 100 km/h.

The driver was given a preliminary drug test with a positive result. He was arrested for evident offenses and released.

The man is expected to appear on Tuesday before the Larnaca District Court.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

New research project to help innovation system in Cyprus

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Today’s Weather: Mainly clear, afternoon showers

Staff Reporter

Cyprus household banking rates decrease slightly in January

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

New call centre for social insurance queries goes live this week

Elias Hazou

Limassol man arrested for child pornography

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign