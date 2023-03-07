March 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprus

Paphos municipalities pleased with wedding tourism reboot

By Iole Damaskinos00
wedding industry paphos
Paphos Mayor Phedonas Phedonos officiates at a wedding

Paphos municipalities on Tuesday expressed satisfaction on the post-pandemic reboot of the wedding tourism industry.

The tourist niche of civil weddings has in the past proven to be a particularly lucrative one for the area, particularly for the municipalities of Paphos, Peyia and Yeroskipou, which said they expect to see an even better year in 2023 than they did in 2022.

Data on bookings so far reveal a clear upward trend for the summer of 2023 in all three municipalities. It is important to restore normalcy to the sector the municipalities said.

Paphos, Peyia and Yeroskipou have a well-established wedding tourism industry and are traditionally among the most popular destinations on the island, largely due to the natural beauty they offer.

Polis Chrysochous has also taken steps to start tapping into this source of revenue for the region.

