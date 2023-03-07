March 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s Weather: Mainly clear, afternoon showers

By Staff Reporter00
On Tuesday the weather will be mainly clear with gradually increased clouds from noon onwards expected to bring isolated rains, mainly in the mountains. The winds will be south-easterly to south-westerly, weak to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort, gradually turning south-westerly to north-westerly, moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough. Temperatures will rise to 19C in the interior and on the coasts, and 9C in the higher mountains.

On Tuesday evening localised clouds may bring showers in the west and north coasts. The winds will be north-westerly to north-easterly and on the north coast south-easterly, weak, up to 3 Beaufort. The sea will be somewhat rough. Temperatures will drop to 8C inland, 11C on the coast and 1C in the higher mountains, where frost is expected.

On Wednesday and Thursday the weather will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. On the highest peaks of Troodos, light snow or sleet is possible.

On Friday, the weather will be mainly sunny.

Temperatures will stay stable until Thursday with a slight rise expected on Friday, reaching slightly above average for the season.

