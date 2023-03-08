March 8, 2023

Azines Library celebrates first birthday with party

Having completed one year since its opening day, the Azines Library is organising a party to celebrate with all zine creators and friends. The Library is a local venture that seeks to celebrate and promote the creation of zines by local and international makers.

To celebrate its very first birthday, the Azines Library team are organising a fiesta at City Plaza on Saturday at the Rockthedog Studio found on the third floor, from 7pm until midnight. Part of the library’s fanzine collection will be exhibited at the party, accompanied by the music of DJ Anni, drinks from Prozak coffee shop and food from Andis, including vegan options.

The library in collaboration with Cyens Thinker Maker Space and Studio & Lab have produced a custom-made Azines Kazanti that will be found at the party with fanzine gifts and self-publications by various creators of the local scene!

 

Azines Library 1st Birthday Anniversary

Party to celebrates Azines Library 1st birthday. March 11. Rockthedog Studio, City Plaza, Nicosia. 7pm-12am. [email protected]

 

