March 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Staff Reporter02
mar 8 23

In today’s episode, electricity prices must come down, as expensive energy is sapping people’s disposable income and also raising the cost of production for businesses, new Energy Minister George Papanastasiou stressed on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, President Nikos Christodoulides said he has a number of political people in mind from EU member states that could play a constructive role in resolving the Cyprus problem.

Meanwhile, the adoption of increased security around House Speaker Annita Demetriou and some of her family members, has nothing to do with her having filed a police report of fake news, police announced.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

