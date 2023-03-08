March 8, 2023

Discussion groups between Cyprus and Israeli students

Students from the Kinneret College of Israel visited a Limassol-based college to exchange views on historical and cultural issues.

The group of Israeli students visited the premises of CTL Eurocollege in Limassol, on February 28.

Apart from meeting the administration, staff and students of CTL, the students formed discussion groups and exchanged views on historical and cultural issues in relation to both countries and the international context.

The meeting is part of a more general series of CTL Eurocollege initiatives to encourage young people from each country to get to know and understand as much as possible about each other’s culture and civilisation.

“Such initiatives can be seen as a first step towards the elimination of discrimination,” a relevant press release said.

