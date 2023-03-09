March 9, 2023

Community leaders gather to promote Cypriot lace

By Jonathan Shkurko00
lefkara lace

Several community leaders met on Thursday in Athienou to discuss ways in which the Cypriot lace could be included in the list of Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The meeting was attended by the Athienou community leader Kyriakos Kareklas and by the community leaders and representatives of the villages of Omodos and Koilani, famous for the production of the Cypriot lace. The community leader of Karavas also took part in the meeting remotely.

“All stakeholders should cooperate and promote a request to the deputy ministry of culture to include the Cypriot lace in the list of Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage,” Kareklas told the media after the meeting.

The community leaders also agreed to develop a network aiming to promote the Cypriot lace in Cyprus and abroad.

