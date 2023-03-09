Cyprus Business Now

The Cyprus Computer Society this week released a statement congratulating Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Philippos Hadjizacharias for his recent appointment to the role.

“The Cyprus Computer Society is at the disposal of the new Deputy Minister with the aim of contributing to the ministry’s work, through the actions it organises for the promotion and strengthening of the IT sector in Cyprus, and mainly with the activities aimed at boosting digital literacy,” a statement said.

What is more, the statement noted that according to an ICT market study carried out by the society in 2021, the establishment of the Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy was an important step towards the expansion of the ICT sector in Cyprus, as many sectors in both the public and private sectors have been digitised since then.

“We expect that the new Deputy Minister will continue the valuable work started by his predecessor, the outgoing Kyriakos Kokkinos, who in the last 3 years has set the bar very high, putting the country on a path of modernisation and development,” the statement said.

“On this occasion, we thank Kokkinos for his constructive cooperation with our association, and for his honourable presence at all our events, which he was invited to greet as well as for the support he offered to our various initiatives,” the statement added.

The Central Bank of Cyprus this week announced that it will soon hold an international conference on financial literacy entitled “Financial Literacy and Education in Cyprus: Challenges, Lessons from Other Countries and the Way Forward”.

The conference will take place on March 10, 2023, in Limassol.

According to an announcement by the central bank, the conference is being held in the context of the coordinating role undertaken by the CBC for the promotion of financial literacy and financial education in Cyprus.

The event is also part of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development’s (OECD) Global Money Week, with the Central Bank of Cyprus acting as the implementing body.

In addition, the statement noted that two keynote sessions will be held on the day of the event.

The morning session is addressed to members of the academic community and will focus on research results on the importance of financial literacy both in Cyprus and globally.

“The aim is to transfer the experiences and know-how of distinguished scientists with examples and good practices from Cyprus and other countries,” the statement said.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) ended Wednesday, March 8 with losses.

The general Cyprus Stock Market Index was at 109.74 points at 14:08 during the day, reflecting a decrease of 0.79 per cent over the previous day of trading.

The FTSE / CySE 20 Index was at 66.33 points, representing a drop of 0.79 per cent.

In terms of the sub-indexes, the main index fell by 0.99 per cent, while the alternative index rose by 0.18 per cent. The hotel and investment firm indexes remained stable.

The biggest investment interest was attracted by the Bank of Cyprus (-1.85 per cent), Hellenic Bank (-1.15 per cent), Atlantic Insurance (+2.5 per cent), KEO PLC (+2.74 per cent), and Vassiliko Cement Works Public Company (no change).