Daily News Briefing

In today’s episode, on international women’s day yesterday, the House education committee heard that men are getting paid up to four times more than female athletes.

The issue arose during a discussion to amend the law to ensure gender equality in sport.

Elsewhere, President Nikos Christodoulides said that gender equality issues are high on the agenda and relevant policies will be promoted in all ministries and deputy ministries.

Meanwhile, intrepid mountaineer Evgenios Staroselskiy aims to raise the Cypriot flag over the world’s deadliest summit: K2, otherwise known as the Savage Mountain.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

