March 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Christodoulides gets European People’s Party backing

By Antigoni Pitta00
Manfred Weber

The European People’s Party will stand by Cyprus’ side in the resumption of talks for a solution to the Cyprus issue, its president Manfred Weber said on Friday during a telephone conversation with President Nikos Christodoulides.

According to a written statement, the two officials discussed issues currently on the agenda of the European Council, as well as Christodoulides’ participation at upcoming EPP sessions.

Weber had already invited him to participate in the EPP summit that will take place before the European Council Summit on March 23, in Brussels.

The statement said that Christodoulides has developed a proposal for an active and leading role for the EU in the efforts to end the deadlock in the Cyprus issue and restart talks, “on the basis of the agreed framework for reaching a solution, always within the framework of the UN”.

For his part, Weber underlined the EPP’s enduring position on the side of Cyprus for a solution within the agreed framework of the bi-zonal, bi-communal federation, the relevant UN resolutions, and the principles and values of the EU and the European acquis.

He also agreed with the position that the EU has an active and leading role in the efforts for a solution to the Cyprus issue.

At the same time, it was agreed that the president should present his proposal at the EPP summit.

 

