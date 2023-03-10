March 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Cyprus News Digest: Italian Design Day is celebrated in Cyprus

By Rosie Charalambous022
it design day

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

  • Italian Design Day is celebrated in Cyprus

Nicosia event celebrates Italian Design Day

  • Kate Clerides’ new book ‘Building Bridges in a Polarised World and Divided Cyprus’ will launch next week.

Also available HERE

 

Related Posts

Chlorakas kiosk robbed twice in two days

Nick Theodoulou

Cyprus mining company to list on London Stock Exchange

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Indoor air quality can impact staff happiness and business costs

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Education system is ‘failing dyslexics’

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus-Russia ties will persist says Russian ambassador

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign