March 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Staff Reporter0222
The Cyprus-Greece ferry

In today’s episode, the House voted against another extension to a freeze on property repossessions.

Elsewhere, the auditor-general lambasted the University of Cyprus, over a series of alleged irregularities – including their keeping on the payroll a Nobel laureate past his retirement.

There’s also the update that Larnaca will in August and September become part of the Cyprus-Greece ferry service as the city’s port will share the timetable with Limassol.

All these and more in your Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

