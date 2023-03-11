A Figure of Speech: Limassol’s new exhibition

Adding to Limassol’s artistic calendar is a solo exhibition at Gallery 45 which will host work by internationally renowned Cyprus-based Russian Armenian contemporary artist Grigorii Pavlychev. Running between March 24 and April 21, the exhibition is titled A Figure of Speech and features a series of paintings.
Pavlychev is an experienced painter whose work has featured in a range of international solo and group shows over the past 10 years. His paintings are a mixture of abstract expressionism and figurative painting, full of rhythm and depth. It is a revelation of incompatibility with oil and charcoal put together to reflect a fresh take on Renaissance through the urban prism; classical school spiced up with graffiti injections.
This curated body of works generates new reflections on the perception of classical art and human bodies in it, what the artist once alluded to as being an abstract expressionist composition, or the quiet and moving form of the subject. The paintings embrace the spirit of transformation, unstoppable movement and strength, but also a sentiment. Daylight has the power to transform the paintings and offer new life as they illuminate from within.
This show takes the viewer on a journey to explore the source of the artist’s inspiration: the human body and figures that tell their own stories. Ordinary objects are portrayed in an alternative light to become something dissimilar from their ordinary meaning. The artist calls on the viewer to take another perspective on the familiar human body, an object we are accustomed to.
Just like a figure of speech, Pavlychev’s work is a form of expression that conveys meaning often by intentionally deviating from the ordinary language used to produce a wanted effect. In the artist’s own words, during the creation of his work, he is more of an observer than a painter, and The Gallery 45 invites viewers to observe together with the artist.
A Figure of Speech
Solo exhibition by Grigorii Pavlychev. March 24-April 21. Gallery 45, Limassol. Opening night: 6pm-9pm. Monday-Friday: 10am-2pm. Tel: 97-901106