Free creative workshops at Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation continue

As part of its programme Aisthiseis, the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation organises a series of free creative workshops for adults and children. Coming up in March are three workshops by local creatives that will get participants writing, playing with clay and exploring the foundation’s museum through theatrical play.
First is the Self-Care creative writing workshop on Monday on dealing with grief. Facilitator Stavros Lambrakis through creative writing exercises using music, visuals and films, brings participants closer to their thoughts and feelings. Through an introspective process, the writers develop their craft and relationship with the self. The goal of the workshop is to showcase how writing is not reserved for a limited few and that it can be used as self-therapy.
Then, on March 24 ceramicist Souzana Petri invites women to a females-only clay workshop that is based on the history of ceramics in Cyprus. The workshop will touch on the various stages of making clay and the process of creating natural dyes up to the production line and its decorative use. Surrounded by the museum’s ceramic exhibits, participants will then get hands-on to further understand the material and Cyprus’ ceramic past.
A few days later, old and young will be able to join the Walking Theatre workshop where actress-performer Natalia Panagiotou and archaeologist Andreas Oratiou will guide visitors through a theatrical tour of the museum. After a few theatre icebreaker games, participants will explore the museum, its exhibits, collections, sounds and aromas and will finally create theatre improvisations. A day in the museum well spent.
Self-Care Creative Writing Workshop
Led by Stavros Lambrakis. March 13. Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Nicosia. 7pm. Free. In Greek. Tel: 22-128175
Ancient Ceramics Workshop for Women
Led by ceramicist Souzana Petri. March 24. Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Nicosia. 6pm. Free. In Greek. Tel: 22-128175
Walking Theatre
Led by actress-performer Natalia Panagiotou and archaeologist Andreas Oratiou. March 26. Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Nicosia. 11am. Free. In Greek. Tel: 22-128175