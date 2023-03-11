March 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentWhat's On

The Book Club series return to Tapper

By Eleni Philippou00
book club

Everybody knows what a book club is and how it is run. The Book Club by Quintessentially Queer is not that however. The Book Club series, which launched in Limassol last year, dives deeper into critical thinking and philosophical ideas, addressing cultural and theoretical topics. After a one-year hiatus, it returns to Tapper every other Tuesday from where it started.

“The Book Club,” say organisers, “will be a series of critical thinking workshops hosted and mediated by Quintessentially Queer. As a living, breathing organism, knowledge is formed by the experiences and exchanges we subject ourselves to. In an alternative way of conducting research, The Book Club will weave together different strands of culture, theory and philosophy in a critically analytical way, to spark conversation, rethinking, inspiration, creation and community-building.”

How it works is this: read the texts organisers will send beforehand and attend the event to join the moderated conversation about the chosen topic. Each session will focus on a different theme and no specific academic knowledge or background is needed to enjoy the discussion. Simply the desire to learn and read is enough.

The texts will primarily be in English and the conversation language will be adjusted each time to fit the needs of the attendees. To join, message Quintessentially Queer (George Rallis) on Facebook to receive the readings and join the event held every other Tuesday.

 

The Book Club

By Quintessentially Queer. Every other Tuesday. Tapper, Limassol. 7pm-9pm. Facebook page @ QuintessentiallyQueer

Related Posts

A Figure of Speech: Limassol’s new exhibition

Eleni Philippou

Addressing the island’s darkest issues

Alix Norman

Free creative workshops at Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation continue

Eleni Philippou

Esteemed Italian pianist heading to the island’s shores

Eleni Philippou

TV Shows We Love: Minx

Antigoni Pitta

Voyage Onirique exhibition opens in Limassol

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign