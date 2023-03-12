March 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Driver arrested after drugs found

By Katy Turner00
police

A man was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning with 120g of cannabis, police said.

At around 3am members of the force stopped a vehicle that was being driven in a suspect manner.

During a police search of the vehicle, the 25-year-old driver handed over a small bag, which had a dried leaf powder inside, which police believe to be cannabis. It weighed 120g.

The car was searched and nothing suspect found, with the same result following a search of his home.

But the man had a certain amount of money on him that he could not give a satisfactory explanation for.

He was then arrested.

 

Related Posts

New bishop of Paphos to be enthroned on Sunday afternoon

Katy Turner

Annita Demetriou wins Disy leadership taking almost 70 per cent of the vote (Update 7)

Andria Kades

Cyprus and Saudi Arabia to step up promotion of investments

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Christodoulides agrees to Akel request for national council meeting

Andria Kades

Police investigating racist attack at Larnaca school

Andria Kades

Christodoulides says will not engage in Cyprob blame game

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign