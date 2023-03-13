Daily News Briefing

March 13, 2023

In today’s episode, Annita Demetriou this weekend became the first female leader of one of the island’s main political parties although the task ahead of the new DISY leader is not a simple one. In other news, boat owners at Larnaca marina on Sunday held a demonstration against plans by private developer Kition Ocean Marina to raise docking fees for the second time in a year. And the enthronement of new Bishop of Paphos took place on Sunday afternoon.

