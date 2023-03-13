March 13, 2023

Fashion celebrated in Larnaca on Saturday afternoon

An afternoon dedicated to fashion is coming up at Ermou Square on Saturday as the Larnaca Historical Centre Fashion Day takes place. Organised by Blurred magazine in collaboration with the Larnaca’s Historical Center’s Shops Association, the fashion day will take over the central square from 2.30pm to 4.30pm, uniting designers, creatives and haute-couture enthusiasts.

Over the course of two hours, a fashion show will be presented with the participation of over 30 designers and boutiques. A series of performances will add to the day and organisers expect to welcome almost 2,000 guests. As for the event’s mission, the organisers explain that the Larnaca Fashion Day aims “to present in high-end fashion shows and presentations the new collections of fashion designers and boutiques of the Historical Center for the SS2023 season! The goal is to be the most prestigious and cutting-edge fashion event in Larnaca!”

Entrance is free.

 

Larnaca Historical Centre Fashion Day

With the participation of fashion designers and boutiques. March 18. Ermou Square, Larnaca. 2.30pm-4.30pm. Free. Tel: 99-516537

