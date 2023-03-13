March 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessInternationalMiddle East

Saudi Arabia launches new national airline

By Reuters News Service0111
saudi arabia
General view in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, June 21 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman formally announced on Sunday the creation of a new national airline, Riyadh Air, with industry veteran Tony Douglas as its chief executive, as the kingdom moves to compete with regional transport and travel hubs.

Riyadh Air will will serve more than 100 destinations around the world by 2030, making use of the kingdom’s location between Asia, Africa and Europe, state news agency SPA said.

The new airline is expected to add $20 billion to Saudi Arabia’s non-oil GDP growth and create more than 200,000 jobs both directly and indirectly, it said.

The announcement may lead to a tougher battle for passengers, going head-to-head with regional giants Emirates, Qatar Airways and Turkish Airlines as the travel industry recovers from the pandemic.

Riyadh Air is wholly owned by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), which has more than $600 billion in assets and is the main driver of the kingdom’s efforts to diversify its economy and wean itself off oil.

In October, Saudi Arabia was in advanced negotiations to order almost 40 A350 jets from Airbus (AIR.PA), with Boeing Co (BA.N) also lobbying for a slice of the kingdom’s transportation expansion, industry sources had told Reuters.

The head of state-owned Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) told Reuters at the time that it was in talks with Boeing and Airbus on orders both for itself and a planned new carrier.

Related Posts

Crude oil prices slide $4 as banking fears rattle markets

Reuters News Service

Hellas Direct one of fastest-growing tech companies according to FT

Panis Pieri

TechIsland launches the 1st Annual TechIsland Awards to recognise Cyprus tech sector contributions

Press Release

Signature Bank becomes next casualty of banking turmoil after SVB

Reuters News Service

As banks break, markets hear the sound of peaking rates

Reuters News Service

Why has bitcoin become the preference of investors?

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign