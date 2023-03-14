March 14, 2023

Today's Weather: Partly cloudy, rain expected

On Tuesday the weather will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms expected. Hail may  fall and snow is possible on the highest peaks of Troodos. Winds will initially be south-easterly to southerly light, up to 3 Beaufort, later becoming mainly south-westerly to westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be a bit rough. Temperatures will rise to 19 C in the interior and the coasts and 8 C in the higher mountains.

On Tuesday night, the weather will be mostly clear with some local isolated rains mainly in the north. Inland and on the east coast, light fog may form. The winds will be mainly south-westerly to north-westerly weak, up to 3 Beaufort and the sea will be somewhat rough. Temperatures will drop to 8 C inland, 10 C on the coast and 2 C in the higher mountains, where frost is expected.

On Wednesday and Thursday the weather will remain partly cloudy with showers expected and possibly an isolated storm. Snow may fall on the highest peaks of Troodos. On Friday, the weather will be mostly cloudy with rains or storms.

Temperatures are not expected to change significantly during the week and will remain close to average for the season.

