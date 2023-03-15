March 15, 2023

Another 20 third country nationals repatriated

Cyprus repatriated 20 third country nationals as the state took part in a coordinated EU-wide effort with Frontex.

Tuesday’s repatriations raise the total number of third country nationals relocated this year to 1,680.

The police announced on Wednesday morning that 34 local officers and 13 Frontex officers took part in the programme, which this time focused on Cyprus.

Nicosia coordinated its efforts with Greece, Romania, Italy, Czechia, France, Malta, Spain and Sweden. Overall, 67 third-country nationals were repatriated from the bloc.

The flight carrying those being repatriated from the other nations arrived in Cyprus where the final 20 from the island boarded the plane and left, too.

Former Interior Minister Nicos Nouris, just before leaving office, stated that the government facilitated 1,172 returns of people to their country of origin in January – a huge boost of 469 per cent compared to the 250 returned in January 2022.

Cyprus repatriated close to 7,000 migrants during 2022.

