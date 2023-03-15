March 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCryptocurrenciesInternational

Bitcoin rises to highest level since June 2022

By Reuters News Service01
crypto bitcoin btc

Top cryptocurrency bitcoin hit a nine-month high of $26,533 on Tuesday, in its fourth consecutive day of gains, as it appeared to benefit from chaos in global markets following last week’s collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

Bitcoin rose to $26,533 at around 1306 GMT, up around 10 per cent on the day at its highest since June 2022. It gained 7.6 per cent on Sunday and 9.1 per cent on Monday.

The dollar was little changed overall after US consumer price data on Tuesday showed inflation still rising, but at a slower pace than the previous month, in a widely anticipated reading that may lead the Federal Reserve to slow or even pause hiking interest rates next week.

Cryptocurrency prices fell sharply in 2022 as rising rates prompted investors to ditch risky assets. A series of collapses at high-profile crypto firms, including major exchange FTX, left customers with large losses.

Related Posts

Cypriot indie video game company wins trademark battle against Apple

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Turkey’s current account deficit widens to record level in January

Reuters News Service

Boeing expected to sell nearly 80 787 planes to Saudi airlines

Reuters News Service

US bank regulators may take wait-and-see approach before intervening again

Reuters News Service

Cyprus’ trade deficit soared to €1.39 billion in January 2023

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Crypto analysts are saying: The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale is set to outclass Solana (SOL) and Stacks (STX)

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign