March 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Champions League

Haaland scores five as Man City thrash Leipzig

By Reuters News Service00
champions league round of 16 second leg manchester city v rb leipzig
Goal machine Erling Haaland had a night to remember with a devastating display

Erling Haaland became the third player in Champions League history to score five goals in a game as he led Manchester City to an unrelenting 7-0 rout of RB Leipzig in the second leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday.

The victory, which equalled City’s biggest European win, sent Pep Guardiola’s side into the quarter-finals 8-1 on aggregate.

It was a record-breaking night for the 22-year-old Haaland, who became Manchester City’s top goalscorer in a season ever as he took his tally for the campaign to 39 goals, vaulting him past Tommy Johnson’s mark from 1928-29.

He also became the youngest player to reach 30 Champions League goals as he moved on to 33, hitting that mark in 25 games, the fewest ever.

Ilkay Gundogen and Kevin De Bruyne were also on target for City.

Inter reach Champions League quarters with 0-0 draw at Porto
Inter Milan reached the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in more than a decade after surviving a late barrage of pressure at Porto to escape with a 0-0 draw which took them through 1-0 on aggregate on Tuesday.

It was a disappointing night for the home fans at a sold-out Dragao stadium as the Portuguese champions tried in vain to wipe out the narrow deficit from the first leg in Italy.

A disciplined Inter side seemed content to hold onto their lead and did not face a serious threat until added time.

Porto then struck the woodwork twice within 30 seconds before Pepe were sent off for a second yellow card as Inter joined city rivals AC Milan in the quarter-final draw.

