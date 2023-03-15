Women and their impact on society

Although March 8 is officially International Women’s Day, the entire month encourages people to celebrate women’s accomplishments while raising awareness about discrimination and taking action to promote gender equality.

As women continue to advance to higher levels of leadership, their influence within organisations has not only changed workplace culture but has also redefined the world’s evolving business landscape.

With Women’s History Month in full swing, there is a wealth of women to choose among who have made significant contributions to society through activism, art, politics and leadership.

Through her marriage to Emperor Justinian I, Theodora Empress of Byzantium rose from humble beginnings as an actress to become Empress of the Eastern Roman Empire. She wielded considerable power over her husband, and as a result she personally handled their political affairs and developed relationships with other foreign leaders. She was one of the first rulers in history to recognise women’s rights, changing divorce and property laws to benefit women, instituting harsher rape penalties, and outlawing the trafficking of young girls.

Melina Mercouri was one of Greece’s most prominent female figures of the twentieth century. She was an international stage and film actress with a multifaceted and vibrant personality, and her roles in films have made cinema history. However, she was also a politician who influenced Greek culture.

Mercouri was able to blend the magic of theatre with the realism of politics. She was very active in many aspects of social and political life, first during the dictatorship’s struggle, then as an MP, and finally as minister of culture. She spearheaded the campaign to reclaim the Parthenon Marbles, which are currently housed in the British Museum. One of her most notable achievements as minister was the establishment of the Cultural Capitals of Europe institution, with Athens chosen as the first capital in 1985.

Tasoula Hadjitofi, a Greek Cypriot refugee, is known around the world for her work combating art trafficking. In 1997, she coordinated The Munich Case, one of Europe’s largest art trafficking sting operations since WWII. More than 5,000 artefacts were discovered hidden in the double ceilings and hollow floors of Aydin Dikmen’s Munich apartments, a Turkish dealer known as The Archaeologist. Tasoula has been a campaigner for the protection of the world’s cultural heritage for over 30 years. The Icon Hunter, her memoir, is based on her life’s work.

Hadjitofi also founded Walk of Truth, an independent, non-profit organisation based on her 30 years of pioneering work in the field of cultural heritage protection and the recovery and repatriation of antiquities looted from Cyprus and trafficked to destinations all over the world. It aims to engage the public in combating the ongoing destruction and looting of cultural heritage. Its vision is of a world in which cultural heritage is valued by all as a shared resource belonging to all humanity and a shared legacy for future generations.

Karolina Pelendritou is a visually impaired swimmer from Cyprus. She has won gold medals and set records in national and international competitions, as well as three gold medals, one silver, and two bronze in four Paralympic Games. She is known as the Princess of the Pool because of her achievements.

Pelendritou is a Cyprus youth and sports ambassador who campaigns against disability discrimination. She encourages children from a young age to believe that anything is possible, and that they must always face their challenges with strength and vigour to move one step closer to their goals. She encourages children to learn to respect their classmates who may have a disability, to cultivate empathy, to offer help and solidarity, and to allow these children to integrate into society without violence and bullying.

The twenty-first century has brought new hope and empowered women in a positive way. Women are the epitome of strength, love, sacrifice and courage. Their roles in today’s world have shifted dramatically for the better, making them self-sufficient, well-informed and financially independent. From the Byzantine period to modernity, women have achieved enormous success in every field, whether it is politics, sports, education or culture, and are now marching alongside men, bridging the gender divide and creating equal opportunities for all.