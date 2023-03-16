March 16, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Staff Reporter0268
mar 16 23

In today’s episode, a 32-year-old man on Wednesday was handed a three-year jail sentence by Limassol district court after being found guilty of causing a triple fatal car accident in 2017 that ended the lives of Andreas Yasemi, 32, Dimitris Savva, also 32, and Panayiotis Stefanou, 26.

Elsewhere, President Nikos Christodoulides met with UN Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo on Wednesday, in efforts to find a way forward in stalled Cyprus problem negotiations.

Meanwhile, about 30 flights to and from Cyprus will be hit by a 24-hour nationwide strike in Greece, estimated to impact almost 3,000 travellers.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

