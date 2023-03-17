March 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Christodoulides: ‘Cyprus can be a model of coexistence’

By Staff Reporter00
Nikos Christodoulides addresses the Meeting of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy

Cyprus can be a model of peaceful coexistence of people of different religions and cultures through the resolution of the Cyprus problem, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Friday.

He was addressing the Interparliamentary Assembly of Orthodoxy (DSO), at the presidential palace.

The Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy is an inter-parliamentary institution based in Athens, set up in 1993 on the initiative of the Greek parliament and consists of Orthodox MPs from Europe, the US, Asia, Africa and Australia.

Highlighting mutual respect and acceptance of others, regardless of ethnic background or religious beliefs, as an important value of the Orthodox and Christian heritage, Christodoulides said that “faith must always be connective and not directed against anyone”.

Meeting of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy

“The Orthodox culture can be a unifying force on the one hand, but also a bridging element with other cultures on the other. And this is achieved through your own actions and through the promotion of interreligious dialogue,” he added.

Cyprus has always been a rich mixture of people, cultures, ideas, but also religions, the president said, but never in modern history has religious diversity been a source of tension or division.

Through the solution of the Cyprus problem, he added, “which is the top priority of our government, Cyprus can emerge as a model of peaceful coexistence of people of different religions and cultures. A vision that we hope, even now, will be embraced by Turkey, as well as by the leadership of the Turkish Cypriot community.”

The aim, he said was a solution which would create an independent and truly sovereign state, free from any anachronistic guarantees, the presence of occupying troops, and the military presence of any third country.

