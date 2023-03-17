March 17, 2023

Dancer Dinos Kkanti honoured by Larnaca municipality

By Antigoni Pitta
Dinos Kkanti, Guinness World Record, Larnaca

Dancer Dinos Kkanti was honoured on Thursday evening with a plaque by Larnaca municipality for winning a Guinness world record for the most wine glasses balanced on the head.

A statement from the municipality said that Kkanti balanced a total of 270 glasses on his head while performing a traditional Cypriot dance, breaking the previous existing record.

“The achievements of Mr Kkanti, and dancers from Larnaca in general, enrich our cultural capital, showcasing their contributions to the cultural landscape of the city and of Cyprus as a whole,” mayor Andreas Vyras said in a statement.

According to the Guinnes World Records website, Kkanti achieved the record in Larnaca, on October 15, 2022.

The performance took place during a charity event called “Saint Lazarus and his friend little Savvas” aimed at raising donations for children in need.

