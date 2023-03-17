Jungle music pioneer Jason Kyriakides has died aged 54

Jason Kaye, a pioneer of jungle techno and influential UK garage DJ, producer and label owner of Cypriot origin has died aged 54.
The news broke on social media last weekend, with tributes pouring in online over the past week from fellow DJs and fans. No cause of death or official statement from family has been shared yet.
Born Jason Kyriakides to Greek Cypriot parents in London in 1969, Kaye made his name in the city’s emerging rave circuit, performing under the Ordinary People moniker as part of hardcore trio Top Buzz alongside Mikee B and MC Mad P.
According to Resident Advisor, the trio, which formed in the late 1980s, helped pioneer the jungle techno sound through headline slots at important raves for the genre in the 1990s.
Later in his career, Kyriakides founded UK Garage label Social Circles and co-founded the Garage Nation party, which is still active today.
He also played a pivotal role in the careers of UK rappers Romeo and Ms Dynamite.
“I’ve known Jason since 1990 or ’91,” DJ Slipmatt told Resident Advisor. “Top Buzz were the biggest thing back in the day, but he also had the Jason Kaye garage thing. There were two sides to his music and he reached the top of the tree with both. A bit of a legend, really.”
Absolutely gutted that my very good friend Jason Kaye from Top Buzz has unexpectedly passed away. We were out together only a couple of weeks ago and messaging about normal stuff this week.
So incredibly sad – my thoughts are with family, friends and fans 💔 😪 pic.twitter.com/GXxYK4ps0A
— Slipmatt (@Slipmatt) March 11, 2023
Doc Scott, another fellow DJ, tweeted:
“Rest easy Jason Kaye, I don’t really know what to say apart from this one has really upset me, if you went to raves back in the day you were a fan of Top Buzz, including myself, it was an honour to share the stage with you, I’m truly gutted.”
“He did so much for others and was an absolute gent to me,” DJ Logan Sama added.
“Responsible for so many legendary projects across multiple genres of music. Shared his platform with so many musicians to launch themselves to success. Tragic loss.”