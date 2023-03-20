March 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man taken in for resisting arrest, stealing copper piping

By Staff Reporter0248
handcuffs 08
File photo

Police on Sunday arrested a 31-year-old man for an alleged attack on a police officer and for attempted theft and malicious damage to a hotel in Chlorakas.

According to the head of Paphos CID Michalis Nicolaou, police investigated the matter after receiving a tip-off from an employee that a man was trying to cut through copper pipes at the hotel. The suspect attempted to flee upon noticing the employee.

Police located the man shortly after 10pm hiding in a nearby field, but when they approached him he attempted to resist arrest, attacking a police officer, but the police immobilised and arrested him.

The suspect was taken into custody while investigations continue.

