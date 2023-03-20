March 20, 2023

Today's Weather: Mainly clear, afternoon rains

On Monday isolated rains are expected mainly on the eastern half of the island. The weather will be mostly clear in other areas with locally increased clouds south of Troodos expected to bring rain in the afternoon. Thin dust will be present in the atmosphere at times. Winds will be north-westerly to north-easterly and south-easterly to south-westerly in the afternoon on the south and east coasts, light to moderate up tp 4 Beaufort. The sea will be very rough. Temperatures will rise to 19 C in the interior, 21 C on the coasts and 9 C in the higher mountains.

On Monday night the weather will be mostly clear. Winds will be mainly north-westerly light to moderate up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be remain rough. Temperatures will drop to 9 C in the interior, 11 C on the coasts and 5 C in the higher mountains.

On Tuesday the weather will be mostly clear, with isolated rains expected late afternoon in the south. On Wednesday, the weather will gradually turn to cloudy and local rains are expected. Rains and isolated storms are also expected on Thursday, with dust remaining present.

Temperatures will rise on Tuesday reaching slightly above average for the season.

