Larnaca: They always come back

In a region determined to offer an all-round experience, PAUL LAMBIS meets the woman in charge of its tourism policy

Nana Asmeni Pavlou became acquainted with Cyprus’ tourism product at an early age as both her parents worked in the island’s hotel and tourism industries.

Today, Pavlou is spearheading the Larnaca Tourism Board (LTB) as its senior officer, and is responsible for executing the town’s tourism strategy, as well as putting together the region’s annual action plan. “We also participate in European programmes and manage other actions aimed at promoting Larnaca as a tourist destination and improving its tourism product,” she said.

For the past 12 years, Pavlou has found it very satisfying to work on initiatives that improve the region’s quality for both locals and visitors. “I enjoy working in tourism because it is fascinating and fast-paced. It provides opportunities for intercultural encounters, broadens the horizons, and encourages a more inclusive way of thinking.”

Pavlou claims that Larnaca has unique attractions that set it apart from the rest of the island. “Larnaca is the most centrally located region on the island, and it has successfully created a modern destination while honouring its authenticity,” she told the Cyprus Mail. “The region is ‘open’ and active all year, and visitors will discover that they can experience Larnaca in the same way that locals do.”

The city centre is extremely compact and offers on-foot access to a range of attractions and experiences, especially along its renowned palm tree-lined promenade, as well as the old-world charm of the traditional neighbourhoods. “At the same time, a short drive takes you to rural and mountainous communities for a complete change of environment and atmosphere,” Pavlou added.

“The region’s long coastline of organised beaches with enhanced facilities, world-renowned dive sites, traditional handicrafts, major sporting events, and family-friendly atmosphere are just some of the elements that make the region of Larnaca popular.”

In terms of the annual action plan, she explained that the LTB’s long-term goal is to establish the region as a sustainable tourist destination that provides value to every visitor’s experience. “Our main goals are to create and promote a clear branding for Larnaca, as well as to provide a multidimensional experience, which necessitates that every action taken be innovative and incorporate principles of sustainable development.

“The annual action plan achieves these goals and has recently focused on promoting digital innovation while preserving the region’s authenticity and customs.

“We will be rebranding this year, with a new marketing concept, slogan, and visuals. Given that the Larnaca area has the highest rate of repeat visitors on the island, our current branding is based on the flamingos that return to the Larnaca lakes every year, just as visitors do. As the industry and our destination evolve, the new branding will reflect this.”

The LTB has implemented a number of digital, virtual and interactive projects to improve the travel experience. From monuments with QR codes that narrate a story in both English and Greek and 360 virtual tours of museums with audio visual content to diving areas mapped out in 3D with underwater footage and historically accurate 3D videos of archaeological sites, Larnaca has undoubtedly increased the quality of the travel experience itself, leaving a lasting impression on tourists.

When it comes to sustainability, Pavlou maintains the LTB is a “driving force” in creating sustainable experiences. “The annual Enriching and Greening Larnaca’s Beaches programme, which promotes more greenery, urban equipment, playgrounds, open-air gyms, and beach sport courts, is just one of the projects we are currently working on.”

Other green initiatives include the preservation of Larnaca’s wetlands and marine protected area, along with the enrichment of their biodiversity, promoting local gastronomy and traditional handicrafts that contribute to the local economy and the community, cycling routes to encourage alternative mobility, and campaigns to preserve the old streets’ traditional character by eliminating visual pollution.

As the area makes every effort to preserve its authenticity and unique customs that appeal to tourists – primarily from the United Kingdom and Europe – agrotourism has also become an essential component of the region. “The nine rural honey villages, for example, which are distinctive to the region, share a tradition of beekeeping and honey production, and we are pleased that Lefkara has been awarded the title of Best Tourism Village by the UN World Tourism Organisation.”

But is not just holidaying visitors Pavlou has her eye on. “With the numerous major works and plans already in progress to improve the infrastructure, services and image of the city and region, Larnaca’s reputation as a business destination is set to grow further in the coming years.”

Pavlou wants every visitor to the area to have a truly authentic experience, full of local practices and narratives, new skills, and spiritual renewal, “so that they will always want to return.”

“Our 60 per cent return rate, which is the highest on the island, illustrates this, and we hope that each visit offers something new and interesting.”